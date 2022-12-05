Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe

A rendering of the main resort pool for the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe.

Provided/EKN Development

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday.

Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.

Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe is expected to debut in 2027.

Situated on 15 acres, the mixed-use development will introduce 76 guest rooms and 61 best-in-class Waldorf Astoria branded residences to the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. Managed by Hilton, the luxury hotel will mark Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ first property in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

“Now more than ever, our guests are seeking engaging experiences, from embracing local culture to connecting with nature,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “With Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, guests will enjoy one of the finest natural settings at one of the most luxurious hotels in the destination. Bringing Waldorf Astoria’s distinguished hospitality to an extraordinary location like Lake Tahoe provides the perfect opportunity for travelers and residents to immerse themselves in the incredible, serene beauty that the destination offers while indulging in the authentic and sophisticated experiences for which the brand is renowned.”

“We are pleased to introduce our fourth luxury property in Nevada with the signing of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, which will join the 32 Waldorf Astoria hotels currently welcoming travelers and 26 more in development around the world,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, global development, Hilton. “As we continue to grow our luxury portfolio, Hilton is always looking for the right opportunities to expand our presence in popular resort destinations. Lake Tahoe is a highly sought-after and year-round alpine destination making it an ideal location to provide guests, residents, outdoor enthusiasts and locals a haven to explore outdoor activities complemented by our brand’s luxurious amenities.”

“A true idyllic alpine village is born by bringing Waldorf Astoria to Lake Tahoe where our guests can find restoration and seek adventure. Our goal is to provide an immersive wellness philosophy to join with Tahoe’s natural beauty,” said Ebbie Nakhjavani, CEO, EKN Development Group. “By pairing the iconic brand of Waldorf Astoria with the nirvanic location of Lake Tahoe, these two world-class gems become that much more incredible – a truly unrivaled place to feel at home.”

Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe in a news release said it will embrace the distinctive characteristics of the region, exposing guests to the artistry of Mother Nature and introducing an unparalleled hospitality experience. The contemporary architecture will utilize clean lines, varied pitched roofs, deep terraces and balconies. The resort will feature a material palette of warm wood tones accented by darker natural stone, with complementary metal tones capturing and mirroring the magnificence of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe and branded residences will sit atop a peninsula offering views of the cerulean lake and surrounding mountains. The construction of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe represents a responsible approach to development with plans that include restoration of Lake Tahoe with an expected 90% reduction in sediment runoff into Lake Tahoe and a 38% reduction in total water and energy use.

A rendering of the public event area at the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe.

Provided/EKN Development

Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe will form part of Hilton Honors , the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. As part of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to culinary excellence and innovation, the property will boast a myriad of distinctive restaurants and bars, including Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley lounge paying tribute to the brand’s New York flagship, a signature poolside restaurant and brasserie with terrace. The resort will feature a community grove that provides a lively promenade and hub for guests, residents and locals alike to enjoy shops, exceptional dining options, and more. Paying homage to the popular gaming history of Nevada, Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe will offer an upscale casino with live entertainment and a speakeasy for a contemporary getaway.

“A new luxury will be created with this project as we’re thinking about our clientele deeply. Those who appreciate the timeless, but truly live in the moment and those who crave raw adventure, but wish to come back to a sophisticated and elegant home base,” said Nakhjavani. “We will offer a wide variety of choices, from gourmet meals paired with world-class wines to curated shops that tantalize the senses. The residences are a true connoisseur’s wonderland that will always continue to be a coveted place to live.”

Perfect for unwinding after a day on the slopes, hiking or relaxing at the lake, the luxury resort will feature a Waldorf Astoria Spa and fitness facility with an outdoor terrace connecting to an expansive resort pool along with a dedicated pool for residents.

The experiences go beyond the property itself, offering both lakeside and slope-side options. Ideal for all seasons, the resort will offer a sophisticated three-acre lakefront beach club on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, a gondola-side mountain club at NorthStar Ski Resort, and transportation to nearby golf clubs, hiking trails, and the region’s world-renowned slopes. At the resort’s mountain club, guests will enjoy effortless access to one of the finest year-round mountain resorts in North America, NorthStar California with a dedicated ski valet. As part of the beach club, guests staying at the first-class resort will have access to a private beach and mooring, a pier for direct lake access with unmatched activities and a resort-access-only signature restaurant and event hall.

Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe’s branded residences will be represented for sale by Mike Dunn at Chase International. Visit Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe to learn more about the project.

Source: Hilton