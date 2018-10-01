Forum to feature candidates for South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County supervisor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. â€” The South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The nine candidates for South Lake Tahoe City Council and two candidates for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor will be on hand, according to the Chamber.

The format will follow that of previous years: each candidate will be allowed to make a 2 minute “stump speech” before going to a pre-assigned table, where members of the public can ask candidates questions. The format is more personal than other forums, according to South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College.