Foundation seeks community input on local alcohol use and drinking culture

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Speedy Foundation is gathering community input on adult alcohol use and the drinking culture within the Truckee/Tahoe community to help shape a campaign on the topic.

The foundation’s goal is to create a collective vision for a healthier and more informed approach to alcohol consumption.

Public workshops and booths wrap up this month with booths occurring Aug. 14 at Truckee Thursday, and Aug. 21 at the Tahoe City Farmer’s Market. The Speedy Foundation will also host pop-up workshops at Kings Beach Library on Aug. 18, Tahoe City Library on Aug. 20, Mountain Slice Pizza on Aug. 25, and Alibi Ale Works on Aug. 26, as well as three virtual focus groups hosted on Zoom on Aug. 19, 21, and 26.

Workshop Flyer Provided

If you can’t stop by or attend one of those, the foundation is also offering surveys online.

The Speedy Foundation is also available to conduct focus groups on the matter at organizations.

Starting in September, the foundation will utilize the feedback to develop a campaign that meets the community’s unique needs.

The campaign could potentially look similar to a campaign launched in Summit County, Colo. whose slogan is, “Booze a little less. Do a lot more.” The campaign promotes not necessarily ridding lifestyles completely of alcohol, but being more conscious about when it is consumed and how much is consumed.

For more information on the Speedy Foundation’s goal and to take the surveys, visit the speedyfoundation.org/alcohol .