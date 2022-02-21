 Four formally declare for Nevada County offices | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Four formally declare for Nevada County offices

News News |

Staff reports

Four candidates this week filed the necessary paperwork to run for local elected office, and will appear on the June 7 ballot.

Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. The current clerk-recorder, Gregory Diaz, has said he won’t run for reelection.

Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for another term.

Nevada County’s Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans declared his bid for Nevada County assessor. Assessor Sue Horne intends to retire at the end of her term.

Yvette Durant declared for one of two Nevada County Superior Court judgeships. She was appointed to the bench, effective Jan. 3, and must run in June to keep the seat.

This was the first week candidates could formally declare for office. Candidates have until March 11 to file paperwork in their bid to run.

Offices up for election include sheriff, district attorney, two Nevada City Council seats and two Superior Court judgeships.

— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil

LOCAL OFFICES UP FOR ELECTION

Superior Court judge, two seats

Assessor

Auditor-controller

Treasurer-tax collector

Board of Supervisors, District 3

Board of Supervisors, District 4

Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

District attorney

Sheriff

Superintendent of Schools

Municipal non-partisan offices

Nevada City Council, two seats

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more