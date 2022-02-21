Four formally declare for Nevada County offices
Four candidates this week filed the necessary paperwork to run for local elected office, and will appear on the June 7 ballot.
Natalie Adona, assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, will run for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters. The current clerk-recorder, Gregory Diaz, has said he won’t run for reelection.
Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools, will run for another term.
Nevada County’s Chief Fiscal and Administration Officer Rolf Kleinhans declared his bid for Nevada County assessor. Assessor Sue Horne intends to retire at the end of her term.
Yvette Durant declared for one of two Nevada County Superior Court judgeships. She was appointed to the bench, effective Jan. 3, and must run in June to keep the seat.
This was the first week candidates could formally declare for office. Candidates have until March 11 to file paperwork in their bid to run.
Offices up for election include sheriff, district attorney, two Nevada City Council seats and two Superior Court judgeships.
— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil
Superior Court judge, two seats
Assessor
Auditor-controller
Treasurer-tax collector
Board of Supervisors, District 3
Board of Supervisors, District 4
Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters
District attorney
Sheriff
Superintendent of Schools
Municipal non-partisan offices
Nevada City Council, two seats
