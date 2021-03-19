Fourth Feel Good Friday at Boreal almost sold out

Boreal Mountain California will hold its fourth Feel Good Friday event of the year today.

Skiers and riders can make some turns for a good cause today at Boreal Mountain California.

The resort is holding its fourth Feel Good Friday of the season today, with proceeds going toward athletes at the High Fives Foundation.

High Fives, a nonprofit organization, offers individuals that have suffered a life-altering accident rehabilitation services along with opportunities to participate in adaptive sports programs. Since 2009, High Fives has disbursed more than $4 million in grants, while supporting more than 300 athletes.

“This year, we expect to raise somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000 for the Play It Forward Fund, which we will use to give 100% to our 501(c3) charitable partners,” said Matt Peterson, Boreal Mountain California vice president of marketing and brand management, in an email.

Lift tickets at Boreal during Feel Good Fridays are $25, of which the resort donates $5 to charity. Tickets today at Boreal are nearly sold out according to Peterson. Charities being supported this season include High Fives Foundation, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, Boarding for Breast Cancer, the Chill Foundation, the Revert Foundation, the Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships, and the Truckee Bike Park.

Boreal’s Feel Good Friday is in its fourth year, according to Peterson, and has raised more than $150,000 for local charities.

Boreal will wrap up its Feel Good Friday series on April 9. For more information or to purchase lift tickets, visit http://www.rideboreal.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.