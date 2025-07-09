Fourth of July crime activity in the Tahoe Basin

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. / Calif. – Law enforcement agencies around the Tahoe-Truckee basin are reporting 15 DUIs, 36 arrests and 247 citations from the holiday week, which is notoriously the busiest time of year for the region.

The South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol alone issued 203 speeding citations and 43 parking tickets with 41 of those issued at Emerald Bay.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to four collisions but says many others were handled party-to-party. In addition to its six DUI arrests, the police department made three public intoxication arrests.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals for minor consumption at Zephyr Cove and cited another five for the same offense. Another individual was cited for minor consumption at Stateline. Officers also cited someone for trespassing at Zephyr Cove and another for theft. The department received 33 firework complaints.

The Truckee Police Department rescued six stranded boat subjects and made seven boating enforcement contacts. The department reports this year saw a slight increase in call volume and case numbers compared to last year but was overall similar.

“Our patrol staff were very busy, as usual,” Police Captain, Lisa Madden said, “but thanks to our partnership with allied law enforcement and fire agencies along with our community, the weekend was a success.”

In the days leading up to the holiday and through the weekend, Placer County banned alcohol on and along the Truckee River.

The Tribune also reached out to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Truckee California Highway Patrol, but didn’t receive a response at the time publication.