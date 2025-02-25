FOX Weather’s Bob Van Dillen brings live broadcast to Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen is heading to the Sierra Nevada for a high-altitude, high-energy special. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET, he will host FOX Weather Ski House live from Palisades Tahoe. Sponsored by Eddie Bauer, the broadcast will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute ski season weather forecasts, explore the rugged beauty of the region, and offer an inside look at the science behind snowfall and mountain safety.

Van Dillen, an experienced meteorologist known for his dynamic on-air presence, is thrilled to be broadcasting from such an iconic location.

“I grew up skiing in New Jersey,” Van Dillen said. “If you’ve been skiing in Jersey, you can ski anywhere.”

The live broadcast is part of FOX Weather’s on-location series, which takes viewers to some of the most visually stunning and weather-dependent destinations in the country. Previous stops included Utah and Colorado, making Tahoe a natural next step.

Van Dillen even drives snow cats. Provided / Fox Weather

“We had to do a California one,” Van Dillen said. “We would feel remiss if we left California out.”

The show will deliver in-depth coverage of the Sierra snowpack, a crucial water source for the state. Van Dillen and his team visited the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, where scientists study snow accumulation and its impact on California’s water supply.

“30 to 50 percent of Californians get their water from the Sierra snowpack,” Van Dillen said.

In addition to weather updates, the special will feature interviews with key figures in the ski industry. Viewers will hear from the CEO of Ski California, John Rice, about the state’s ski season and the economic impact of snowfall.

One of the most anticipated segments will highlight avalanche safety, with a demonstration featuring trained rescue dogs, including a pup named Thunder. These highly skilled canines are crucial in locating buried skiers and snowboarders in the event of an avalanche.

Beyond skiing, the special will showcase other winter activities at Palisades Tahoe. Viewers can expect a look at tubing and snowboarding, as well as a feature on an ice sculptor bringing frozen artistry to life.

Broadcasting live from the Sierra Nevada comes with its own set of obstacles, from unpredictable weather to challenging terrain. But for Van Dillen, that’s part of the excitement.

“You hardly ever see a weather show broadcast live outside in the Sierra Nevada range,” he said. “Logistically, it’s not the easiest thing to do. But we do it.”

As winter transitions to summer, FOX Weather is already planning its next adventure. The network is gearing up for FOX Weather Beach House, a seasonal shift that will take their on-location broadcasts to America’s most scenic coastal destinations.

But for now, Van Dillen is savoring the moment in Tahoe.

“This is a bucket list right here,” he said. “Doing a show in a terrific skiing area—you can’t beat it.”

Watch live at ​​https://www.foxweather.com/live

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.