Free bulky item drop-off event set for Nov. 4 in Tahoe Vista
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County will be hosting a free “bulky item” drop-off event, allowing residents to dispose of large unwanted items.
The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the parking lot of the North Tahoe Public Utility District offices, located at 875 National Avenue in Tahoe Vista.
Open to all Placer County residents, up to three items such as mattresses, furniture, appliances and more can be dropped off for free. No household hazardous waste or green waste will be accepted.
