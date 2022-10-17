Free estate planning seminar Wednesday in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is hosting a free estate planning seminar from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach, located at 8318 N. Lake Boulevard.
The seminar will cover the fundamentals of estate planning to help implement or improve your own estate plan or the plan of a loved one.
The talk will be hosted by Nicole Vance who is licensed to practice law in both California and Nevada. Vance advises clients regarding estate and business planning matters, including advanced wealth transfer strategies, general estate and trust issues, business formation and choice of entity, business succession planning, charitable giving, and asset protection planning.
Refreshments will be served.
To register or for more information, email gdavis@bgcnlt.org or call 530-582-3760.
To find out more information about the club, visit https://www.bgcnlt.org.
