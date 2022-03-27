Free high elevation gardening workshops offered

Slow Food Lake Tahoe, in partnership with the UCCE Master Gardeners of Lake Tahoe and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, are once again offering a free high elevation organic gardening workshop series focused on the edible plants that grow best in our unique high elevation climate. It’s free to attend the spring workshops and participants will also have an opportunity to purchase starts of their own for $15 which will include a mix of varieties specifically chosen because they grow best in our region.

Workshops will be offered both virtually on Zoom and in-person in the Slow Food Lake Tahoe Gardens. Participants who are curious about gardening, but are unsure where to begin, will enjoy instruction from our local gardening experts who will cover river and lake friendly techniques on how to grow organically at high elevation. Attendees will also learn about the history of each plant and how to plant, manage pests, fertilize and harvest.

“With food prices increasing, it’s a great time to grow your own food at home,” said Amy Fagel, representative of Slow Food Lake Tahoe. “And,we hope our community enjoys this free opportunity to learn a skill that is healthy for themselves, their families, and our environment.”

The series will kick off on April 6 with Grow Your Own Mushrooms. Registration for each workshop and the optional starter plants can be completed on Slow Food Lake Tahoe’s website: http://www.slowfoodlaketahoe.org/events .

Source: Slow Food Lake Tahoe



