Free history all summer! Placer County Museums announces Heritage Trail tour dates

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, celebrating its 16th anniversary this year.

Throughout Placer County, museums will offer free admission on select dates all summer.

A total of 29 museums and historical sites, spanning from Roseville to North Lake Tahoe, are participating in this year’s trail tour, which runs from June 7 through September 6.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to explore Placer County’s rich history with the Heritage Trail Museums Tour,” said Placer County Museums Administrator Ralph Gibson. “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors of all ages to experience the unique stories and cultural heritage of our region.”

A full list of participating museums, including free dates, opening hours and activities, is available on the Heritage Trail Museums Tour website .

The Heritage Trail kicks off June 7 in Rocklin at the Sierra College Natural History Museum and in Roseville with three museum offerings: Maidu Museum and Historic Site, Roseville Telephone Museum and Roseville Historical Society Carnegie Museum.

The program concludes Sept. 6 in Truckee at the Museum of Truckee History, the Old Jail Museum and the Truckee Railroad Museum.

Fun family-friendly activities are spread throughout the free weekends, including live music, historical reenactments and much more.

Trail visitors are also encouraged to pick up a ‘Get Up and Go’ card at any participating museum. Those who fill the card with stamps from at least four participating museums will be eligible for a gift basket drawing.

Those who are unable to attend a Heritage Trail day can visit them during their regular hours of operation and still get their Get-Up-And-Go cards stamped.

Students entering pre-school through 12th grade in the fall can enter for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a Kindle Fire or backpacks full of school supplies by completing a student scavenger hunt card, which is available at participating museums.

For more information about Placer County museums, please visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/2489/Museums .