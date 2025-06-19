Free kayak fleet at Independence Lake grows thanks to Northstar Vail EpicPromise

TRUCKEE, Calif – Thanks to a generous grant from Northstar California’s Vail EpicPromise program, Truckee Donner Land Trust has grown the number of kayaks and kayaking equipment available to the public visiting Independence Lake.

Truckee Donner Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy have operated a complimentary kayak and motorboat program at Independence Lake since protecting it in 2010 in order to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species. Independence Lake is home to one of only two self-sustaining lake populations of Lahontan cutthroat trout, making that protection critical.

“We are grateful to Northstar and the Vail EpicPromise Grant program to keep this great program going,” said John Svahn, executive director of the Land Trust. “Kayaking on Independence Lake is very popular with our visitors, and a great way to experience this special place.”

The funding purchased nine new kayaks, new paddles, and new life vests for visitors to use. Kayaks are available first-come, first-served Thursday through Sunday, and motorboats are available first-come, first-serve every other week on the same days. A calendar is available at truckeedonnerlandtrust.org/independence-lake-preserve.

Truckee Donner Land Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has protected more than 45,000 acres of open space throughout the region, and manages those lands for habitat, forest health, and public recreation. To learn more, go to truckeedonnerlandtrust.org .