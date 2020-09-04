Free meal service returns to Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Pickup locations
Truckee: Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School
Lakeside: Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe School, North Tahoe High School
With students returning to school across the area, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is again offering free meal service for students on every school day through the end of 2020.
Students ages 18 and under can grab to-go meals every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two meals will be offered on Monday and three meals will be offered on Wednesday
In Truckee, pickup locations are at Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary School, and Truckee Elementary School. Around Lake Tahoe, free meals can be picked up at Kings Beach Elementary School, North Tahoe School, and North Tahoe High School.
Parents or students can pick up meals at local sites and do not need to be enrolled at the school or within the district. The district’s neighborhood delivery in Truckee at Village Green Mobile Home Park from 9:55 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.; Sierra Village Apartments from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.; Donner Creek Mobile Home Park from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Truckee Pines Apartments from 12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.; and Henness Flats Apartments from 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. Around Tahoe, neighborhood locations include Tahoe Vista Mobile Home Park from 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m.; Kings Beach at 200 Chipmunk Street from 11:45 a.m. to noon; Kings Beach at 265 Fox Street from 12:05 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.; Kings Beach at Coon Street and Trout Avenue from 12:25 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.; and Kings Beach at 265 Bear Street from 12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.
The district is also encouraging families to fill out the “free and reduced” meal application by Nov. 1, due to uncertainty surrounding the free meal program after Dec. 31.
For additional details, visit http://www.ttusd.org/food or contact the food and nutrition services team at 530-582-2528.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
