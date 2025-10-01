Free Medication Take Back Day Oct. 25

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Free Medication Take Back Day is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Truckee in front of the Safeway parking lot.

Drop off unneeded or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications safely, effectively, and anonymously. Please put pills into a zip-lock bag and dispose of empty pill bottles in trash or recycling. Keep liquid medications in the original bottle and black out confidential information and put in zip-lock bag. Unfortunately, electronic vaping devices will no longer be accepted.

The Speedy Foundation will be onsite to educate community members about opioid overdoses and how they can be prevented with Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, which will be available for free.

If you can’t make this event, you can utilize free permanent prescription drug bins located at the Truckee Police Department Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm or Washoe County Sheriff’s Office-Incline Station, Monday-Thursday 8am-1pm, 2pm-5pm.

Free Medication Take-back Day is a collaborative effort of the Truckee Police Department, Nevada County Public Health, Tahoe Forest Health System, The Speedy Foundation and the DEA.