Free medication take back day scheduled in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif – A free medication take back day is scheduled in Truckee on Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in front of the Safeway parking lot.

Drop off unneeded or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications safely, effectively, and anonymously. Put pills into a zip-lock bag and dispose of empty pill bottles in trash or recycling. Keep liquid medications in the original bottle and black out confidential information and put in zip-lock bag. Also accepted will be electronic vaping devices and cartridges, except those with lithium ion batteries.

The Speedy Foundation will be onsite to educate community members about opioid overdoses and how they can be prevented with Narcan and fentanyl testing strips, which will be available for free.

If you can’t make this event, please utilize free permanent Rx Drug Bins located at the Truckee Police Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Rite Aid Pharmacy Truckee Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.; or Washoe County Sheriff Office-Incline Station, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Nevada County Public Health is helping our community to dispose of unwanted medications, inhalers, and used sharps in a safer way. NCPH and Med-Project have partnered to offer free mail-back envelopes and boxes for these different items with free postage. The pre-paid shipping supplies are available within the lobbies of Public Health’s Crown Point facility in Grass Valley and at the Health and Human Services Agency in Truckee (10075 Levon Avenue, Suite #202, Truckee). Drop by to take the shipping materials home with you, place your items in the envelope or box, and easily mail the package from your home or alternative site.

Free Medication Take-back Day is a collaborative effort of the Truckee Police Department, Nevada County Public Health, Tahoe Forest Health System, The Speedy Foundation and the DEA.