Free medication take-back event Saturday in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A free medication take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County and the Town of Truckee in Nevada County on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities and local schools, will hold drop offs at nine locations in western Placer County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, vape devices with batteries removed and veterinary medications.

During last year’s countywide take-back events, more than 9,244 pounds of medication were collected for safe disposal and approximately 90,000 pounds have been collected since the first take-back event in 2010.

In the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region, the Town of Truckee is recognizing this national take-back effort with a drop-off location in Truckee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Shopping Center, located at 11290 Donner Pass Road.

Find other take-back location details here https://www.dea.gov/takebackday#collection-locator.

Pills and liquids should be left in their original containers. All medications collected are securely delivered to be incinerated and generated into power.

Unacceptable items include sharps, lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, including cannabis products, aerosols, and hydrogen peroxide.

“Drug Take Back Day is an excellent opportunity to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs,” said Christina Ivazes, a health education program coordinator with Placer County Public Health. “Not only does this event help keep unwanted drugs out of the hands of our youth and other potential misusers, but it also protects our natural resources from becoming contaminated.”

The take-back event is supported by the Placer-Nevada Rx Drug Safety Coalition, a nonprofit focused on opioid safety and increasing the awareness of local resources for the opioid/fentanyl crisis in Placer and Nevada counties.

Visit the coalition’s website here for ongoing prescription drop-off information, substance use disorder treatment, naloxone (Narcan) information and other resources.

For more information, call 916-258-2302.