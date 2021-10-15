Free medication, vaping device take-back event planned

A free medication and vaping device take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with utilities, water quality and public health entities, along with community organizations and local schools, will host drop-off locations throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event representatives will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances, veterinary medications and vaping devices. Please note, illegal substances, sharps or lancets and medical waste will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to leave pills and liquids in original containers and to remove batteries from vaping devices. These events are vital to help keep our kids and water supply drug-free.

During last year’s countywide take-back event, more than 2,200 pounds of medication were collected for safe disposal and 85,149 pounds have been collected since the first take-back event in 2010.

The Truckee take-back events will be held at the following location:





Truckee (Serving North Lake Tahoe-area)

Gateway Shopping Center, 11290 Donner Pass Road (Parking area in front of Safeway).

Members of the public may call 916-258-2302 for additional information.

Source: Placer County