Free Nordic ski day to be held at Sugar Pine Point State Park

A free Nordic ski day will be held Sunday, March 5, at Sugar Pine Point State Park.

Provided

TAHOMA, Calif. – California State Parks and the Sierra State Parks Foundation are bringing back groomed Nordic skiing at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park by inviting the public to a free ski day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

This season’s winter storms have brought plenty of fresh snow for the park to offer this popular pastime. The public can ski or snowshoe on the trails made famous when the biathlon and cross-country events of the 1960 Winter Olympics were held there.

“This is a fantastic, one-of-a-kind activity that allows the whole family to explore this state park jewel,” said Heidi Doyle, executive director of Sierra State Parks Foundation. “You can really soak in the beauty of the eastern Sierra landscape at Sugar Pine Point State Park.”

The Sierra State Parks Foundation is covering parking fees to be waived for the public valid only on March 5 during the event hours. State park rangers provide beginner clinics for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as biathlon demonstrations, equipment provided by Tahoe XC throughout the day or guests can bring their own.

Ski the Olympic trails with Olympians Glenn Jobe and Biby Xantus. Hot cocoa and coffee will be served by the foundation.

The blue (beginner) trail and the north side of the red (intermediate) trail will be groomed for the remainder of the snow season every Wednesday and Friday as conditions allow. The cost of parking is $5 per vehicle during the snow season.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation provides the grooming at the park through donations that help pay for the equipment lease and volunteers to perform the grooming. Donations can be made at the park kiosk. State Parks help provide trail signs and equipment storage.

“This is a great example of a public-private partnership to provide a unique experience for the public,” added Doyle.

Free trail maps are available at the trailhead and online . Pre-registration for the free parking pass is required before the day of the event. Register at http://www.SierraStateParks.org .

Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park is located on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe, 10 miles south of Tahoe City on State Route 89.

As always, check the weather forecast along with road conditions and closures when traveling in the high Sierra.