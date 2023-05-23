Free yard signs encourage drivers to ‘Take it Slow in Tahoe’
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Summer in Tahoe means warmer weather and wildflowers, but it also means more cars driving around the lake. Take Care Tahoe is taking on traffic safety by distributing free yard signs to the public that encourage drivers to “Take it Slow, Tahoe.”
The message of “Take it Slow, Tahoe” captures the attention of drivers and creatively incorporates artwork to remind them why driving safely is so important: to protect people and animals. The signs are part of the larger campaign that launched in Summer 2022.
Yard signs are available for pick-up at eight locations around Tahoe, including:
- All three Raley’s locations: South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Truckee
- South Lake Tahoe Library
- TRPA offices at Stateline
- Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village
- North Tahoe Public Utility District offices in Tahoe Vista
- Tahoe City Community Center
“Traffic safety is a significant issue around the Lake, especially during the summer,” said Noah Shapiro, Take Care Tahoe coordinator. “With these free yard signs, we are calling on our community to help us share the importance of driving slowly – on main roads and in neighborhoods – throughout the Tahoe Basin.”
Find more information about sign pick-up, including addresses and pick-up times for specific locations at https://takecaretahoe.org/take-action/take-it-slow/.
