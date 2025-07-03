Free yard signs encourage people to ‘Take it Slow’ in Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Summer in Tahoe means warmer weather and days at the beach, but it also means more people around the Lake. To encourage people in the Basin to go slow and be safe, Take Care Tahoe has reprinted the popular “Take it Slow, Tahoe” yard signs.

The message of “Take it Slow, Tahoe” captures attention and uses creative artwork to remind everyone to take it slow in Tahoe. The signs are part of a larger campaign that launched in Summer 2022.

Yard signs are available for pick-up at seven locations around Tahoe, including:

All three Raley’s locations: South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, Truckee

South Lake Tahoe Library

TRPA offices at Stateline

Tahoe Environmental Research Center in Incline Village

Travel North Tahoe Nevada Welcome Center in Incline Village

“We know, Tahoe is best enjoyed when you take it slow,” said Jaclyn Tain, Outreach Coordinator for the Tahoe Fund. “These free yard signs are a simple but powerful way for our community to help spread the message: slowing down makes Tahoe better for everyone. We’re also asking folks to be good stewards by properly caring for their signs by storing them in the off-season and making sure they don’t end up in the environment.”

Find more information about sign pick-up, including addresses and pick-up times for specific locations at https://takecaretahoe.org/take-action/take-it-slow/ .