Freeride World Tour season wraps up with thrilling performances and growing global popularity

The Freeride World Tour recently concluded its latest season on March 31, showcasing an intense battle among skiers and snowboarders worldwide as they aimed for top honors. Among the standout performances were those of Lily Bradley, representing Truckee, who secured 6th place in the Ski Women category. Jonathan Penfield, originally from Truckee and now residing in Squamish, Canada, claimed second place in the overall rankings for Snowboard Men.

Penfield’s return to the tour in 2023 after a hiatus since 2020 was met with great anticipation, and he didn’t disappoint. His achievements included three podium finishes, highlighted by a victory in Fieberbrunn. His fearless approach to tackling challenging terrains, especially in Austria, set a high standard for his comeback.

“It feels amazing, and I was psyched to get a run down the Bec from the top. I think my experience and familiarity on this face helped; the more times you are up there, the less gnarly it feels,” Penfield said. “The roster is amazing this year, and there are not enough spots for how many good riders there are competing. I plan to be back on tour next year, snowboard as much as possible, and take advantage of every opportunity.”

Penfield in Fieberbrunn. Provided / Ann Penfield

The popularity of freeride skiing and snowboarding is on the rise globally, with qualifiers and feeder events like the Challenger series gaining momentum. Nationally, these events are evolving into larger-scale spectacles, while the Freeride World Tour itself continues to enhance its quality, organization, and level of competition across all categories.

Freeride’s popularity is surging largely due to its embrace of athletes’ creative freedoms. “Every event is just a starting gate and finish gate, and you can go anywhere you want. It’s up to you where you want to go. And that’s what makes it really exciting to watch. Because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Penfield said.

Looking ahead, there’s a growing aspiration for freeride skiing and snowboarding to become Olympic sports, with organizers and athletes closely observing how the sport can fit into the Olympic framework while maintaining its unique character. The influence of organizations like the International Ski Federation (FIS) in recognizing and potentially incorporating aspects of the Freeride World Tour suggests an exciting evolution in the world of winter sports.

As for Penfield, his immediate focus is on refining his riding skills while managing the demands of extensive travel and competition schedules.