Fresh powder, fresh perks: What’s new at Tahoe resorts this winter

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The days are growing shorter, evenings bring a sharper chill, and morning coffee tastes better with a sweater. Fall has arrived in the Sierra, and for many in Truckee and around Lake Tahoe, that means one thing: winter is coming.

Soon, the mountains will be blanketed in snow, boots will replace sandals by the door, and ski poles and snowboards will find their way out of storage. As the community waits for the first snowfall, the anticipation of the winter season is building — and with it, plenty of updates at local resorts.

This winter, Tahoe resorts are celebrating milestone anniversaries, unveiling new programs, investing in upgrades and expanding activities. Whether you’re planning to race, explore cross-country trails or take your first lesson, there’s something new at every corner.

The Sierra Sun has rounded up what’s new across Tahoe-area resorts this season so you can plan your first day on the mountain.

Regional Updates

NorthStar, Kirkwood and Heavenly resorts are introducing Epic Friend Tickets, a new benefit for passholders that offers 50% off lift tickets at 37 North American resorts. Friends can also apply the full value of one redeemed Epic Friend Ticket toward an eligible 2026-27 Epic Pass.

Heavenly

Heavenly is marking its 70th anniversary with a lineup of new and returning events, including the Celebrity Banked Slalom, Toyota Air & Après, and DJ performances. The resort is also stepping up sustainability efforts by expanding recycling to include soft plastics. Opening day is set for Nov. 21.

Kirkwood

Kirkwood has given its Timber Creek Base Lodge a fresh exterior makeover this season, enhancing the home of its Ski & Ride School, rental shop and beginner terrain access. Popular events return to the South Shore resort, including the Winter Solstice Kickoff Party, New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade, Banked Slalom, IFSA competitions and the Freeride World Qualifier 2*. Kirkwood opens Dec. 5.

Kirkwood Cross Country Ski & Snowshoe Center

The Kirkwood Cross Country Ski & Snowshoe Center will host a full slate of clinics this winter, from beginner-friendly sessions to advanced skate and downhill programs. Free “Gear Talks” with instructors will provide tips for those looking to improve, and rentals will be available for cross-country skis, snowshoes and fat tire bikes. The center opens Dec. 12.

Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe has spent the off-season making wide-ranging upgrades, including snowmaking improvements, new lift gates for smoother access, expanded Mountaineer microtransit, and changes to its parking and carpool programs. The Mountain Sports School is adding new group lesson packs and a mogul clinic, while Alpine Director Magnus Andersson brings World Cup experience to the resort’s competitive racing team. Events this year include Women of Winter camp, Tahoe Live 2025 and the Toyota U.S. Mogul Freestyle Championships. Palisades Tahoe plans to open Nov. 26.

Guests can also enjoy a new premium lounge that will feature elevated food and beverage experiences after Alterra company invested over $400 million across their portfolio.

Diamond Peak

Diamond Peak is celebrating its 60th “Diamond” anniversary season with retro-themed discounts and special events. Guests will find $60 lift tickets on select days, along with deals on lessons and rental equipment. This season also introduces Google Street View virtual tours of every trail, giving skiers and riders a chance to scout the mountain online before hitting the slopes. Opening day is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Granlibakken Tahoe

Granlibakken Tahoe continues its reputation as a welcoming spot for beginners and families. New this winter are evening sledding sessions, adding a festive way to close out the day. All-day lift tickets start at $32, while sledding tickets are $26.60 for a 90-minute session. The sled hill is expected to open Nov. 27, with ski lifts set to follow on Dec. 20.

Sugar Bowl

Sugar Bowl continues phase two of its $100 million development plan, which includes lodge improvements, new terrain access, expanded terrain parks, snowmaking upgrades and new rental fleets. Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose is investing $6 million this winter, unveiling the new Wildslide Tahoe Tubing Center — a 20-lane, dual conveyor lift-served attraction. Snowmaking improvements will also bolster early-season coverage. The resort will host the return of high school and NCAA races, and introduce “Snow Days” field trips for K-12 students. Mt. Rose opens Nov. 8.

Royal Gorge

North America’s largest cross-country ski resort is expanding its offerings with upgrades to its trail system, a refreshed Summit Station Lodge and a new kids’ Nordic program. Royal Gorge opens Nov. 28.

Sierra-at-Tahoe

Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening two new trails in West Bowl this season, along with expanded beginner terrain off Easy Rider Express and larger terrain park zones. A new avalanche rescue dog, Yuki, will join the safety team, and live music returns weekly at the Sierra Pub. Signature events include Subaru Winterfest, Vans Methodology and the Sierra Playgrounds Party. Sierra is expected to open in late November or early December.

Tahoe Donner Downhill

Tahoe Donner debuts its brand-new ski lodge this winter, offering easier lift access, an expanded sun deck, panoramic dining areas and a dedicated kids’ learning space. Community events return with favorites like Ski With Santa, the New Year’s Eve Glowstick Parade and the quirky Downhill Dummy Contest. Tahoe Donner Downhill opens Dec. 19.

Tahoe Donner Cross Country

Tahoe Donner Cross Country is celebrating its 40th anniversary with special events, including the Tour de Euer. Season-long instruction programs are expanding for all ages, supported by a new PistenBully 400 snowcat that will improve grooming. The tech and rental shop will also serve as a Kastle demo center, allowing guests to test gear before purchasing. Tahoe Donner Cross Country opens Nov. 28.

Tahoe XC

Tahoe XC broke ground this fall on its new net-zero energy lodge, designed to be the first of its kind in the Tahoe Basin. This season introduces the Tahoe XC Glide Pass, an on-site rental pass for classic and skate skis aimed at visitors who don’t want to travel with gear. Tahoe XC will also continue offering free day passes for anyone under 19 or over 70. Opening is expected in late November or early December.