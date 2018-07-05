Friends, family grieve bicyclist killed in South Lake Tahoe hit-and-run

South Shore local Trevor Bright was killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. 50 last week while riding a bicycle. A well-known presence in the Tahoe music scene, Bright’s loved ones remember him as a talented DJ and loyal friend.

“Wherever he went he made friends and if you weren’t friends, it’s because you hadn’t met him yet,” friend Leslie Loomis wrote to the Tribune. “He loved Lake Tahoe, he loved playing music and he loved his friends and family.”

Bright, 33, was on his way to Loomis’s home when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on U.S. 50 by the Motel 6 sometime on June 26. The driver fled and Bright’s body was found by construction workers the next morning.

Joseph Chesler turned himself in to the South Lake Tahoe Police Friday, three days after the incident. He was interviewed and subsequently arrested, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP did not confirm or deny if alcohol or other drugs were involved in any way.

Bright was not wearing a helmet.

“He was really, extremely likeable,” said friend Eva Salyer. “Always happy-go-lucky. It would take a lot to get him mad, and he would be friends with anyone.”

Those who knew him said his love for music was contagious. His Facebook page was flooded with comments following the news of his death.

“My heart hurts, until I cross and see you again Trev,” one reads.

Bright worked at Sonney’s BBQ Shack Bar & Grill on Emerald Bay Road, a job which he loved. Ally Belair, a manager at Sonney’s, said Bright will be greatly missed.

“Everyday he had a huge hug and radiant smile for everyone. He loved his dog Sausha, Crown Royal, and DJing his house mix in the woods.”

Bright’s mother Catherine said her son loved animals, and she plans to keep his dog.

“We were up in Tahoe earlier this week and it was really touching to have people come up to me and tell me how he impacted them,” she said.

Other friends said Bright was always one to include others and lend help to anyone in need.

Andrea Creo said he stepped in and helped her when she was in a violent relationship.

“He stuck with me and my son through the whole process,” she said. “He would always protect the small guy.”

Bright loved snowboarding and was known for his skills as a bass and drum DJ. He spun records, unlike most DJs now who rely on computers.

Pete Henry was a long-time friend of Trevor’s and has fond memories of the two playing records together. Despite Henry leaving South Shore and starting a family, the two continued to find time for each other over the last few years.

Henry was DJing at the Tudor Pub, now called MacDuff’s Pub, when he met Bright several years ago.

“Trevor came down to check me out and we listened to some records and we hit it off,” he said, remembering how Bright would bring DJs from all over California and Nevada to play. “They always turned out to be good DJs.”

“I admire him because was a very technical DJ but he also had a lot of soul,” said friend and fellow DJ Jackson Walsh. “I’ll always consider him to be my brother.”

A memorial service will be held in Brentwood, California, Bright’s hometown, this Saturday. He is survived by his mother Catherine, his brother Preston and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on July 28, the location is to be determined. There is a GoFundMe page to raise money for the event, specifically to purchase a sound permit from the city so the celebration can play music. The page can be found by searching for Trevor Bright on http://www.gofundme.com.

“He’s just a very positive energy. He always has something very wise to say and he was very intuitive to how people were feeling,” said Samantha Foxman, who befriended Bright about a decade ago. “He has a great laugh. He had this goofy, boisterous laugh.”