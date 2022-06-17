Friends of the Truckee Library hires its first employee

The Friends of the Truckee Library has announced the hiring of April Cole as their LibraryUp Campaign Director, their first paid employee. This milestone is an important step in the ongoing campaign to fundraise for a new 21st century library/community center for the Truckee community.

“The Friends of the Truckee Library is moving forward well beyond its traditional role of supporting our current library, as it is the prime mover of the LibraryUp campaign to bring a new modern library to our community,” said Louise Zabriskie, president of Friends of the Truckee Library. “We are very excited we are able to hire someone of April Cole’s caliber and skillset to lead us through the next steps of achieving our goal of a new 20,000 square foot library/community center for Truckee.”

As the LibraryUp Campaign Director, Cole will lead and manage communications, community outreach and fundraising for the LibraryUp campaign. Cole brings a combination of entrepreneurial business experience and community activism to the role. She has spent most of her career in the travel industry where she leads an international team of travel planners and tour operators, often plans trips for A-list celebrities, and has been named a Top Travel Specialist by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. Locally, Cole is the current president of the Rotary Club of Truckee and has twice been nominated for the Sierra Sun’s “Best Volunteer” award (2021 & 2022).

“I am honored to have the opportunity to build on the incredible work the Friends of the Truckee Library have started, and really bring this project to fruition,” Cole said. “The enthusiastic support that members of the Truckee community have already shown for the new library/community center concept is inspiring, and I’m excited to continue to engage our community in bringing this much-needed space to Truckee.”

Funding for the LibraryUp Campaign Director position was made possible through the financial support of the community, as well as major grantors including: the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the Martis Camp Foundation, the Thomas P Raley/Teel Family Foundations, and the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation.

About the Friends of the Truckee Library

The Friends of the Truckee Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and providing support for the Truckee Library as an essential institution of society. Friends members advocate, educate, and raise funds on behalf of the current Truckee Library, and are leading the effort to build a new Truckee library and community center. The current Truckee Library, a branch of the Nevada County Library System, is located on Levon Avenue in Truckee. Built in 1975, the space is home to an extensive collection of materials and provides service to over 200 community members a day. For more information please visit http://www.truckeefol.org .

Source: Friends of the Truckee Library