From Incline Village to UFC glory: coach nominated for Trainer of the Year

“Ian Larios is what I’m on. He’s the secret sauce,” UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad said in response to rumors of steroid use following his victory over Leon Edwards.

Twelve years ago, Larios graduated from Incline High School and set off on a path that would lead him to become a prominent figure in the world of UFC training. Now, at 31, Larios stands on the brink of a significant milestone: he has been nominated for the Trainer of the Year award, an honor that represents his impact on the global stage.

Raised by international school teachers, Larios’s childhood was marked by a series of global relocations—from Malaysia to the Czech Republic and Peru. Despite these frequent moves, Incline Village, where his family spent every summer, remained a steadfast anchor for him. “Wherever my parents were, we always made home. But Incline has always felt like home,” Larios said.

The constant moving posed its challenges, but it also fostered a deep adaptability and an appreciation for diverse cultures. This cultural immersion sparked Larios’s early love for food. He began by watching his babysitter cook and soon took over the kitchen, crafting sauces and meals for his family. This passion for cooking eventually evolved into a professional pursuit.

During his senior year at Incline High, Larios started training at a gym in Reno, where he connected with aspiring UFC fighters. It was here he first witnessed the rigorous weight-cutting practices athletes undergo to meet fight weight requirements—practices that can be detrimental to their health.

“There has to be a better way,” Larios thought, recognizing the potential to revolutionize how fighters manage their nutrition.

Driven by a desire to support his friends and improve their well-being, Larios delved into research and developed a more effective and health-conscious approach to weight management. His dedication aimed to mitigate the risks of dehydration and its associated dangers, such as concussions and brain trauma, which can occur when fighters enter the ring in a compromised state.

“It all started from wanting to do it for my friends. Their dream became my dream. One of the most powerful things we can do is to attach to people who are highly motivated,” Larios said.

Larios’s commitment to his athletes is unwavering. He lives with the fighters he trains, customizing their nutrition and ensuring they are in peak condition for their bouts.

In 2015, Larios moved to Thailand after attending school in Las Vegas. Immersed in the local fighting scene, he honed his skills at Bali MMA. Today, he operates his own gym, The Block, and a restaurant, Larios Performance Kitchen, in Bali.

“The concept was to have a space where people could recover and refuel with food—a one-stop shop,” Larios said. Partnering with his best friend, Gianni Subba, Larios built this dream from the ground up, overcoming financial hardships and believing in their shared vision.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes. It’s so special to be part of. And to do it with people you’ve struggled with. Before people invested in us, we believed in each other,” Larios said.

This nomination for Trainer of the Year represents a culmination of years of hard work and dedication. “Win or lose, we are winning because a kid who set this dream out 10 years ago is here,” Larios said. His voyage from a high school graduate in Incline Village to a globally recognized UFC trainer is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

As Larios continues to live and work in Bali, he remains focused on his goal of transforming the culture of weight cutting in combat sports.

“I’m that person who wants to be part of other people’s success,” Larios said.

Voting for Trainer of the Year is open from Aug. 6-Sept. 30, and interested parties can cast their votes through the World MMA Awards website at https://www.worldmmaawards.com/votenow/

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.