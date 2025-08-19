From snowmelt to tap: Truckee Donner PUD launches educational campaign on town’s water supply

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) has launched a community-focused educational campaign to share the story behind every glass of water in Truckee. Drawing from the pristine Martis Valley Groundwater Basin, fed by snowmelt and naturally filtered through ancient layers of sand, cobble and granite, Truckee’s water arrives at customers’ taps refreshingly cold and with only minimal treatment. TDPUD’s recently launched “Truckee’s Water: Naturally Filtered. Responsibly Managed” campaign highlights the unique characteristics of the region’s water source and the infrastructure that delivers it to homes and businesses.

“Truckee is fortunate to have access to some of the highest quality water in California,” said Brian Wright, TDPUD general manager. “Our water comes from the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin, where it’s been naturally filtered over hundreds of years. We want our community to understand what makes our water special and how we responsibly manage this precious resource.”

Truckee’s Exceptional Water Quality

Unlike many communities that require extensive water treatment, Truckee’s water needs only minimal treatment, just a small amount of chlorine is added as a state requirement. The water originates from snowmelt runoff that naturally filters through mountain terrain before reaching the groundwater basin at depths of 600-950 feet. This natural filtration process results in water that is consistently cold (~52°F), crisp and delicious.

Key facts about Truckee’s water system include:

Abundant supply: The Martis Valley basin holds approximately 480,000 acre-feet of water with a sustainable yield of 24,000 acre-feet per year

The Martis Valley basin holds approximately 480,000 acre-feet of water with a sustainable yield of 24,000 acre-feet per year Conservative usage: Current basin-wide usage is only 7,000 acre-feet annually

Current basin-wide usage is only 7,000 acre-feet annually Rigorous testing: Over 1,000 water samples are tested annually to ensure quality

Over 1,000 water samples are tested annually to ensure quality Minimal treatment: Water requires only minimal chlorination at the well-head before delivery to customers

Infrastructure Excellence in Mountain Terrain

The campaign also highlights the complex infrastructure required to deliver our high-quality water across Truckee’s varied mountain terrain. TDPUD operates 13 wells, 26 pump stations, 35 tanks and 238 miles of pipeline to navigate an elevation gain of 2,850 feet from the lowest well to the highest storage tank.

“Delivering water in a mountain environment requires sophisticated engineering,” explained Chad Reed, TDPUD water utility director. “Our system includes eight different pump zones to adapt to varied elevations, ensuring reliable water delivery throughout our service area while maintaining the water’s cold, fresh quality.”

Inside of a TDPUD tank. Provided / Alex Spychalsky

Community Education and Engagement

The campaign features newly released infographics that visually explain Truckee’s water journey from the Martis Valley basin to customers’ taps. The educational materials will be shared through social media, ads, community events, and TDPUD’s website at tdpud.org/your-water .

Achieving local watershed stewardship plus service reliability and safety does not happen without planning, collaboration and resources. TDPUD’s strategic plan and the budgets that follow are designed to protect our water resources, comply with regulations and balance affordability. TDPUD is early in the process to develop the next two-year budget and rates with water rate workshops scheduled for Aug. 20 and Sept. 3, and the Proposition 218 public hearing regarding proposed water rates on Nov. 19. TDPUD — as your not-for-profit, community owned, and locally governed public utility — invites the community to participate in this process.

“We believe that when our community understands the value of what we have, they can better appreciate the infrastructure investments and management practices that protect this resource for future generations,” said Steven Poncelet, TDPUD public information and strategic affairs director.