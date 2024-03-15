From tragedy to triumph: How a snowstorm tragedy inspired a lifesaving winter survival program

In 1976, teenagers Lance Sevison and Mike Kelly wandered off course at Northstar during a snowstorm, ignorant of the harsh realities of the Sierra Nevadas. Initially following the “hug-a-tree” protocol, Sevison and Kelly hunkered down near a tree, as taught in survival curriculum. However, despite the advice to stay put, they eventually decided to venture out in search of their way home to escape the bitter cold, compounding their confusion.

Sevison succumbed to hypothermia in the wilderness, while Kelly survived, albeit with severe frostbite resulting in the amputation of several digits. Burdened with survivor’s guilt, Kelly carried the weight of their experience until his untimely death in a car accident the following spring.

Melissa Mohler, the Executive Director of Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships (SWEP), was close friends with Sevison and Kiley when they went missing. Even now, large snowflakes can still trigger her PTSD.

“You might think you know snow, but there are certain storms and certain conditions where you really need to heed to mother nature,” Mohler said.

Last winter, SWEP took proactive measures to avoid incidents similar to those experienced by Sevison and Kelly. They introduced a groundbreaking program, Sevison Winter Survival, Stewardship, and Science (SWSSS), at North Tahoe School (NTS). The pilot project was a resounding success, with students setting off on snowshoe adventures through the woods, engaging in discussions about climate change, extreme weather, and safety protocols for winter storms.

“What we want to do at SWEP is make winter survival programs equitable and accessible to all students,” Mohler said.

This year, SWEP announced an expansion of this vital program, thanks to partnerships with the CLIF Family Foundation and Northstar California & Vail Resorts EpicPromise.

Mohler actually had a serendipitous encounter with the Founder of Clif Bar on a plane when his business was still in its early stages. He said he was going to open up a bakery and named it after his dad, Clif. After offering her a taste of his product, she immediately recognized its potential. Two years later, she spotted Clif Bars on grocery store shelves. However, her decision to apply for a grant through CLIF wasn’t solely based on this chance encounter. It stemmed from CLIF’s shared belief in SWEP’s mission of educating about water conservation, watershed stewardship, and native plants.

Building on the success of last year, SWSSS will now reach even more students at North Tahoe Middle School and Alder Creek Middle School.

The expanded program features four immersive stations where students rotate through a full day of activities:

Winter Science: Collaborating with educators from Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC), students delve into the intricacies of the snowpack, learning how to assess its stability and potential for avalanches. They also gain hands-on experience with backcountry gear and avalanche beacons while exploring career pathways in snow science.

Winter Survival: Equipping students with essential winter survival skills, this station covers everything from preparing for outdoor adventures to building snow shelters like quinzees. Safety protocols for blizzard conditions and hazards like tree wells are also addressed, ensuring students are well-prepared for any winter scenario.

Winter Stewardship: Through interactive lessons on the seven Leave No Trace Principles, students discover the importance of environmental stewardship in winter environments. From respecting wildlife to minimizing their impact on the ecosystem, students learn how to be responsible stewards of the winter wilderness.

Snowshoe Olympics: Fostering physical activity and team building, this station features a snowshoe obstacle course and games like snowshoe kickball. Students not only improve their gross motor skills but also tackle cognitive challenges while working together as a team.

Additionally, students have the opportunity to witness an Alpine Meadows Patrol Dog demonstration, where ski patrollers and their canine companions showcase how they search for avalanche victims. A Q&A session with the patrollers provides insight into their vital role in winter safety.

Students witnessed patrol dogs in action. Screenshot-2024-03-07-761×1024-1

This alternative learning approach enables students who struggle with passive classroom learning to engage actively outdoors, leading to insights they might not have otherwise discovered. By expanding the SWSSS program, SWEP is empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in winter environments while fostering a deep appreciation for the natural world and promoting responsible stewardship for generations to come.

Kids learning to build snow shelters like quinzees. Screenshot-2024-03-07-1024×769-1

“I feel very strongly about climate science. A lot of the effects of climate change are going to be extreme weather–extreme droughts and extreme winters,” Mohler said.

Through this program, Sevison, Kiley, and other winter storm victims, live on. Standing proudly atop Northstar is Sevison’s monument, a testament to their memory and the impact of this initiative.