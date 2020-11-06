Frontrunners emerge in Truckee Town Council race

A stream of voters continued to trickle into Truckee’s two election sites on Tuesday, marking what officials called the busiest of four days of voting.

Many casting their votes in Truckee named the presidential election as their top reason for turning out, while several others cast their ballots for the first time.

“There’s a lot of issues going on lately,” said first-time voter Megan Dawson, a registered voter from Discovery Bay and a student in Reno. “So I think it’s important for there to be some say, especially from younger generations.”

Another first-time voter, Shannon Sundale said she cast her ballot due to the current administration.

“I know I can’t do much, but I’d like to do my part the best that I can, so I voted for the best person I thought,” said Sundale. “I definitely came out because the house is in shambles.”

Annalycia Gutierrez, whose father immigrated to the area from Mexico, said she came out to vote in hopes of change for minorities.

“I believe the world desperately needs change,” said Gutierrez. “There hasn’t been a lot of change for any minorities. That’s what brought me here — my family, people who don’t feel safe.”

While many voters were compelled to turnout because of the presidential election, locally there were two four-year seats, and one two-year seat on Truckee Town Council that were being contested by a total of nine candidates.

With 4,717 votes of a possible 11,356 votes counted, several candidates have emerged as frontrunners to claim the three open seats on the Truckee Town Council.

Results are still unofficial, as 41.54% of the possible vote has been tallied thus far. In comparison, the 2018 election saw nearly 80% of possible local voters turn out to cast their ballots.

All votes haven’t yet been counted in this year’s election. The results are unofficial and incomplete. The next vote tally release is expected today.

4-year seats

Courtney Henderson has 2,444 votes, and Lindsay Romack sits in second place with 1,983 votes. If they hold the first and second-place spots, they’ll be seated on the council.

“I’m really looking forward to serving our community and I feel incredibly grateful that so many people have put their faith in me to do just that,” said Henderson. “A huge part of my campaign focused on listening to our community, and I intend to keep doing that and really working to ensure we are building a healthy community and a resilient future for all of us who live and work in Truckee.”

Henderson has a background that includes roughly 15 years’ experience in the public health and energy sector, which has included stops throughout the U.S., India and Africa. She is also on the technical advisory group for the Sierra Business Council.

Romack is in position to claim the other Town Council seat.

Romack has lived in the area for 16 years, and currently works as a district director for Placer County. She has past experience as a member of the municipal advisory council in Olympic Valley and currently is on the Mountain Housing Council.

Dow Costa sits in third place with 1,209 votes. Marcy Dolan is in fourth place with 839 votes, Frank Bernhard is in fifth place with 582 votes, Jack Forbes is in sixth place with 346 votes, and Nicholas Sielchan is in seventh place with 180 votes.

2-year seat

In the race for Truckee Town Council’s two-year seat, Jan Zabriskie holds more than a 600-vote lead over Carla Embertson.

Zabriskie has claimed 2,241 votes at this point, while Embertson has garnered 1,578 of the votes.

“There’s still enough room for that to switch,” said Zabriskie on holding a lead. “I would just love to have enough votes tallied that I could feel comfortable … I’m cautiously optimistic, but with still at least half of the votes to be counted, we just have to wait and see.”

