Front runners emerge in Truckee Town Council race

Voters head into the TTUSD gymnasium on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Justin Scacco / Sierra Sun

With 4,717 votes of a possible 11,356 votes counted, several candidates have emerged as front runners to claim the three open seats on Truckee Town Council.

Up for grabs are two four-year seats, and one two-year seat, which are being contested by a total of nine candidates.

Results are still unofficial, as 41.54% of the possible vote has been tallied thus far. In comparison, the 2018 election saw nearly 80% of possible local voters turn out to cast their ballots, likely leaving many votes to still be counted in this year’s election.

Town Council: Seven candidates vie for two, 4-year seats

Courtney Henderson has 2,444 votes, and Lindsay Romack was in second place with 1,983 votes. If they hold the first and second-place spots, they’ll be seated on the council.

“I’m really looking forward to serving our community and I feel incredibly grateful that so many people have put their faith in me to do just that,” said Henderson. “A huge part of my campaign focused on listening to our community and I intend to keep doing that and really working to ensure we are building a healthy community and a resilient future for all of us who live and work in Truckee.”

Henderson has a background that includes roughly 15 years’ experience in the public health and energy sector, which has included stops throughout the U.S., India and Africa. She is also on the technical advisory group for the Sierra Business Council.

Lindsay Romack is in position to claim the other town council seat, sitting in second place with 1,983 votes.

Romack has lived in the area for 16 years, and currently works as a district director for Placer County. She has past experience as a member of the municipal advisory council in Olympic Valley and currently is on the Mountain Housing Council.

Dow Costa sits in third place with 1,209 votes. Marcy Dolan is in fourth place with 839 votes, Frank Bernhard is in fifth place with 582 votes, Jack Forbes is in sixth place with 346 votes, and Nicholas Sielchan is in seventh place with 180 votes.

Town Council: Two candidates battle for 2-year seat

In the race for Truckee Town Council’s two-year seat, Jan Zabriskie holds more than a 600-vote lead over Carla Embertson.

Zabriskie has claimed 2,241 votes at this point, while Embertson has garnered 1,578 of the votes.

“There’s still enough room for that to switch,” said Zabriskie on holding a lead. “I would just love to have enough votes tallied that I could feel comfortable … I’m cautiously optimistic, but with still at least half of the votes to be counted, we just have to wait and see.”