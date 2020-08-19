Full closure of Highway 50 scheduled for Echo Summit project

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

EL DORADO COUNTY – A full closure of U.S. Highway 50 for the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Replacement Project is scheduled for two weeks beginning Friday, Sept. 18, Caltrans announced today.

The closure is required to install seven 96-foot bridge girders and associated work. There will be one-way traffic control 24/7 scheduled to begin Sunday, Sept. 13 until Friday, Sept. 18 to demolish the existing bridge before installing the girders. The full closure of Highway 50 is set to start Friday, Sept. 18 and expected to conclude on Friday, Oct. 2. Weather or other unexpected delays may prolong the closure.

This $14.1 million project includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.This legislative package invests $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety. The Echo Summit project is replacing the existing bridge, which was built in 1939, with a new structure that meets current seismic and safety standards. Construction started in May 2019.

Requests for passes for regular commuters over Echo Summit to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour around the work site can be submitted online at http://www.way2tahoe.com/jpr. Motorists who have submitted an application do not have to resubmit. A detour route also will be available using State Routes 89, 88, 49 and 16. More information on the detour is available here:http://www.way2tahoe.com/detour-information

For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com on Twitter @way2Tahoe or on Facebook/Way2Tahoe.

Source: Caltrans