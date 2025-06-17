Funding needed for phase two of Donner Project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Donner Project was launched to save the critically damaged Pioneer Monument that stands at Donner Memorial State Park. After withstanding a century of harsh Sierra winters, the monument was restored in July 2022 as part of a private-public partnership and good-ole philanthropy between the community, California State Parks, the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW), and the Sierra State Parks Foundation (SSPF).

Originally, the goal was to complete phase two directly after the monument restoration was completed. Due to unforeseen circumstances, phase two was delayed, and unfortunately, costs have increased since the initial fundraising efforts.

The Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park during restoration. Provided / Native Sons of the Golden West

The Native Sons of the Golden West and the Sierra State Parks Foundation have agreed to split the costs for phase two of The Donner Project. While these organizations had raised the estimated funds needed for the project a few years ago, since the costs have increased, additional fundraising is necessary to make the second phase a reality.

“We are excited to finally be moving forward with this next phase of The Donner Project that will greatly enhance the visitor experience, especially for youth and school groups that visit the park,” states Michael Myers, Executive Director of Sierra State Parks Foundation.

The Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park after restoration. Provided / Native Sons of the Golden West

The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) have played a foundational role in the Donner Project, having originally constructed and donated the Pioneer Monument to the State of California in 1918. Their commitment to preserving California’s pioneer history continues today through their active support of restoration efforts and educational outreach. NSGW, in collaboration with their Historical Preservation Foundation, is again partnering with the Sierra State Parks Foundation to fund phase two of the project, deepening public understanding of the Donner Party’s story and ensuring the site remains a place of remembrance and learning for generations to come.

Phase one was the heart, and phase two is the spirit of it all. Phase two includes reflective native landscaping through a surrounding trail with seating that will create a welcoming space for docent-led tours, student groups, families, and the community.

This project will:

Enhance the walking path around the monument, including ADA accessibility improvements and connectivity to existing trails

Protect the monument from visitors climbing on it to help preserve the recently completed restoration work

Provide small and large group gathering areas around the monument – perfect for classrooms and youth groups to hold education programs

Install native plants and vegetation to contribute to the ecosystem sustainably

The design concept of phase two of the Donner Project. Provided /Sierra State Parks Foundation

Donations of at least $1,000 will be recognized on the Donor Wall in the Visitor Center foyer.

“California State Parks is proud to support Sierra State Park Foundation’s efforts to fundraise and complete the Pioneer Monument Landscaping Project. This important project will enhance the guest experience at Donner Memorial State Park by restoring a space for contemplation, reflection, and respect. The Pioneer Monument honors the legacy of the immigrants who journeyed across the Sierra in search of a better future. We are committed to preserving and sharing the layered histories that make this park a place of deep meaning for all.” – Jeremy Lin, Sierra District Interpretive Manager.

To donate, visit SierraStateParks.org/Donate .