Fundraiser supporting recovering athletes returns to Palisades Tahoe

The Mothership Classic is returning to Palisades Tahoe on March 23, 2025

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Mothership Classic returns for its 11th year of raising funds for the High Fives Foundation, all while encouraging participants to tally as many laps as they can, from first chair to last, at Palisades Tahoes on March 23.

High Fives Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing life-changing injuries and providing resources and support if injuries do happen.

Arcade Belts is supporting this year’s event taking place once again at KT-22. Participants raise funds ahead of time and arrive day of to ski and ride all day for a chance to win prizes. This year’s fundraising goal is $155,000.

Participants are well on their way to meeting the goal. You can contribute by either donating or becoming a participant as an individual, joining a team, or creating your own team.

For more information, visit: MOTHERSHIPCLASSIC.HIGHFIVESFOUNDATION.ORG