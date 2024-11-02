Game changer: Trump’s Long-Serving Chief of Staff calls Trump a “Fascist” and explains- Part Two (Opinion)

New damning information has come out about former President Trump-hard to imagine there could be even more. Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, Trump’s long-term former Chief of Staff, said: “the definition of fascism accurately describes the former President (Kelly went on to define the word: demagogue and more). … He wants to be a dictator on Day One… He does not believe in the rule of law. … He would govern like a dictator if allowed and has no understanding of the Constitution or the concept of rule of law.” Kelly said Trump called the graves of America’s war dead “suckers” and “losers”. Trump told General Kelley he didn’t want to be seen with amputee veterans because “it doesn’t look good for me.” Kelly went on, Trump said “I need the kind of Generals Hitler had… Hitler did some good things.” For that Trump called Kelly “dumb” and a “lowlife”. I know you are but what am I?

And keep in mind, General Kelly is revered by the military brass- by everyone. He’s never written a “tell-all” book. He loves his country and is unambiguously concerned.

Retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said of Trump: “Trump does not understand the country or military.” Former Secretary of State William Cohen: “Trump serves his own interests, not the Constitution… he would love to be a dictator if left to his own devices. … he wants the military to swear an oath to him”. Trump is on record as referring to a slain US soldier as a “f—–g Mexican”. Even basketball analyst Steven A. Smith is tearing Trump apart, and he’s not alone among famous celebrities. Other noted descriptions of Trump come from Senator Mitch McConnell, “stupid… ill-tempered… a despicable human being…racist.” Trump was quoted as saying “I will use the military to go after my enemies.” How could you read that and not sour on this sociopath and grifter?

Trump’s/Fox’s McDonald’s Fraud

Fake news story. Kamala Harris worked at a McDonald’s when she was out of high school. I don’t need to tell you Trump didn’t. But that didn’t keep him from staging a scene at a McDonald’s where he was filmed by Fox News serving food to a drive-through customer from Brazil who urged him to “Save our country, don’t let it become like Brazil.” Very sincere and compelling. BUT, it was all staged. In fact, the McDonald’s was closed, burners turned off and the so-called customers, including the Brazilian lady, were Trump plants. That’s what it’s come to.

Trump’s McDonald’s stunt is nothing compared to his belief that climate change is a “hoax”, which may be the most important reason to vote for Kamala. If you want to widen the gap between the rich and not-so-rich, Trump, born-rich, is your guy.

Trump’s MO

Trump follows three primary principles learned from his infamous attorney Roy Cohn: 1.) Attack, attack, attack, 2.) admit nothing and deny everything, 3.) no matter what happens, claim victory and never admit defeat. Hmm, where have we seen that? Trump was found guilty of violating N.Y.’s racial discrimination laws renting his housing units, even marking “colored” housing applicants with a “C”. O.M.G.

Trump has never ridden a bike and can’t drive a car. He’s never fished. He’s never had a menial job. Can you relate to this guy? He could not name his favorite bible verse. His eighth-grade vocabulary tells us how much he reads. He can’t listen either, ask his Presidential advisors as they tried to provide key briefings: “He just left the room”. He has filed well over 4,000 business lawsuits. 4,000! The Trump Organization was convicted of over 17 charges of civil fraud and ordered to pay $350 million. What else do you need to know?

Trump’s Criminal Cronies

Dozens of Trump associates have been charged with crimes. Several have gone to prison. Some were pardoned by Trump in late 2020. Trump said he would pardon the “peaceful” insurrectionists. Trump’s celebratory tweet on January 6 “to my special patriots… remember this day forever!” As the saying goes: you can judge a man by the company he keeps. This should spell the end for Trump. It hasn’t so far.

Trump caused hundreds of thousands of needless Covid deaths by downplaying the virus as “a little flu.” He’s now promised to launch “the largest immigrant deportation operation in American history.” A billion-dollar impossible exercise. He ended Roe v. Wade. He said he would not object if red states started monitoring women’s pregnancies. Trump said he would dismantle NATO.

I have no hopes for changing anyone’s votes with this column, but I leave you with this: character and integrity matter. More than politics or ego. Demagoguery is not what our country needs. The stakes are high.

Jim Porter is a retired attorney from Porter Simon licensed in California and Nevada. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee California and Reno, Nevada. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Jim’s practice areas included: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com . Like us on Facebook. ©2024