Ganong finishes 17th in final U.S. race

Travis Ganong

Provided

ASPEN, Colo. — Team Palisades Tahoe skier Travis Ganong made his final World Cup appearance on American snow last weekend, competing at the Aspen World Cup.

The top alpine skiers from around the globe made the trip to Aspen, Colorado to compete in super-G and a pair of downhill races.

Friday’s downhill race was canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to officials. Ganong came into Saturday’s downhill at Aspen Mountain after posting the 13th fastest time in training. In his final race on American snow, Ganong posted a time of 1 minute, 32.77 seconds to take 17th place, and was 1.17 seconds off the winning time posted by Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Ganong, 34, announced last week this would be his final season of World Cup racing. He has represented the U.S. alpine team the past 17 years. Ganong is a two-time Olympian, including fifth-place finish in downhill in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. He also claimed silver at 2015 World Championships at Beaver Creek Resort, in Colorado. The Team Palisades Tahoe skier made his World Cup debut in 2009. He won a World Cup downhill event in Italy in 2014 and won downhill again in Germany in 2017. He landed on the podium six times, including this season when he achieved a career-long goal of standing on the podium at iconic Kitzbühel track where he finished in third place in downhill.

Ganong, who elected to skip Sunday’s super-G race, will close out his World Cup career later this month at the season-ending finals in Andorra. He currently sits 12th in the downhill standings.

Fellow Team Palisades Tahoe skier Bryce Bennett, 30, led the U.S. team on Saturday, posting a time of 1:32.64 to claim 10th place. The finish is the best of the season, thus far, for Bennett.

Another Team Palisades Tahoe skier, Erik Arvidsson, 26, led the U.S. on Sunday, capturing 14th in super-G with a time of 1:07.76. The finish is the best of the season for Arvidsson. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, 25, won the race with a time of 1:06.80. Bennett took 28th with a time of 1:08.42.