Ganong leads U.S. alpine team in Austria

Squaw Valley’s Travis Ganong led the U.S. Alpine Ski Team in Kitzbuhel, Austria, posting a pair of top-12 finished in downhill and a 27th in super-G at a trio of World Cup events.

Ganong, 32, led the U.S. during last Friday’s downhill race, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 55.52 seconds to claim 11th. Switzerland’s Beat Feuz, 33, took the win with a time of 1:53.77.

The race at the notorious Hahnenkamm typically brings crowds of 80,000 people, but due to COVID-19 this year’s event was held without grandstands and fans at the finish line.

The race marked Ganong’s 10th year competing in the Kitzbuhel downhill, and his second best result on the course.

“Ski racing is one of the most challenging sports there is,” said Ganong on his Instagram page. “Not only do you have to be in peak physical shape, have the best equipment and know how to ski, but then you have to push the boundaries or limits of what can be done on downhill skis, and take risk in gnarly situations like today to be competitive.”

Ganong then went on to finish 12th in Sunday’s downhill event with a time of 1:56.64. Feuz again won, posting a time of 1:55.29.

Ganong wrapped up the week by again leading the U.S. with a 27th-place finish in Monday’s super-G race. Austria’s Vincent Kreichmayr, 29, took first place.

On Wednesday, Ganong was among 21 athletes selected to represent the U.S. at the 2021 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 8-21.

Ganong will be joined by Squaw Valley’s Bryce Bennett, who finished 24th during last Friday’s downhill event. Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy product Luke Winters, 23, was named to his first world championship team.

On the women’s side, Squaw Valley skiers Keely Cashman, 21, and AJ Hurt, 20, were named to their first world championship teams. Another skier with ties to Squaw Valley, Nina O’Brien, 23, was also named to the team. O’Brien on Tuesday posted a 25th-place finish in giant slalom at Kronplatz, Italy.

