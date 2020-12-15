Ganong matches career-best finish in super-G

Local pro skier Travis Ganong matched a career-best performance at Saturday’s Val d’Isere super-G in France, claiming a fourth-place finish.

Ganong, 32, finished 0.22 seconds off the podium, posting a time of 1 minute, 2.10 seconds to lead the U.S. team.

Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel, 32, took first place with a time of 1:01.34.

“I’m really happy,” said Ganong in an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “We haven’t raced in so long — we’ve been training a ton and I just kinda forgot what racing is all about. It’s so much more fun to race than train. Being in the start gate and knowing that you have one shot to put it all out on the line and take some risk and see what happens—it’s awesome.”

The finish was Ganong’s 10th top-five World Cup result in his career, seven of which came during last year’s shortened season. He last finished in fourth place in a World Cup super-G race in November 2017.

Ganong compared the heavy snowfall at Val d’Isere to that in the Tahoe area, crediting conditions for his performance during the weekend.

“Just like storm day lapping on Kt-22 but in spandex,” Ganong posted to his Instagram page. “Fired up to be racing again and stoked on my (fourth) place today! Big shout out to all my coaches and staff, as well as my sponsors for making this possible with the current COVID situation … it’s so damn fun to be ski racing again.”

Ganong also competed in Sunday’s downhill event at Val d’Isere and finished 23rd.

Bennett opens World Cup season

The Truckee-Tahoe area’s other member of the men’s alpine team, Bryce Bennett, 28, competed at Val d’Isere as during the weekend.

Bennett first took 33rd in super-G, and then finished the weekend by finishing 24th.

Men’s World Cup alpine racing will next head to Val Gardena / Groeden, Italy this weekend for super-G and downhill racing.

Women’s World Cup racing

Several of the area’s up-and-coming alpine skiers also competed in recent World Cup events in Europe.

Carnelian Bay’s AJ Hurt, 20, grabbed cup points at Courchevel, France, finishing 18th in Monday’s giant slalom race.

Squaw Valley Ski Team product, Nina O’Brien, 23, took 19th in Saturday’s giant slalom race at Courchevel.

Mikaela Shiffrin led the U.S. in both giant slalom races, including notching her first win of the season with a first-place finish in Monday’s event.