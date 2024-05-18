Gas Line Replacement Project to cause traffic delays on State Route 28 between Kings Beach and Tahoe City

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Drivers can expect delays on State Route 28 along the north shore of Lake Tahoe next week, as Caltrans resumes traffic-interfering work.

Southwest Gas and its contractor, Q&D Construction, will continue work on a gas line replacement project on SR-28 between Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

• One-way traffic control is scheduled at Mackinaw Road in Tahoe City from Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. until Friday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

• One-way traffic control is also scheduled between Grove Street and Rocky Ridge Road

from Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. until Friday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

• Various rolling closures up to 500 feet in length are scheduled along eastbound SR-28 between Chinquapin Drive and the State Route 267 junction in Kings Beach 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, May 20 – Wednesday, May 22.

Motorists could encounter delays of up to 5 minutes for this work in the eastbound direction.

Motorists could encounter delays of up to 30 minutes between Tahoe City and Kings Beach on SR-28 due to the construction activities.

All work on road construction projects will be suspended on weekends and holidays. Schedules are subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.

Gas service to homes and businesses will not be interrupted. Residents and visitors to the area may experience traffic delays and should expect lane shifts and periodic lane closures within the work area. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during construction.

To learn more, visit https://swgas.com/en/north-lake-tahoe-lateral-pipeline-replacement-project .