Gateway Mountain Center takes innovative approach to address youth mental health, Nature Deficit Disorder in Tahoe

Even here in Tahoe, the average outdoor playtime for youth has dwindled to only 4 to 7 minutes per day. This disconnect has led to symptoms associated with Nature Deficit Disorder, exacerbated by excessive screen time and a pressing need for environmental education due to climate change. Youth mental health struggles are escalating, highlighting gaps in mental health care systems.

In fact, California ranks poorly at 36th in youth mental health care, according to Mental Health America. Academic performance has also suffered, with increased reports of isolation, loneliness, and social awkwardness among youth.

“Kids’ declining mental health is the crisis of our time. We think one of the reasons for this is a huge decline in unstructured free time outdoors,” Peter Mayfield, Founder of Gateway Mountain Center, said.

Mayfield has been a Sierra guide since the age of 15, firmly believing in nature’s healing power, often surpassing that of modern medicine. Gateway is dedicated to serving children from economically disadvantaged communities.

“Kids really feel the inequity in Tahoe. Tahoe is a harder place to be a low income person,” Mayfield said. Often, these kids miss out on outdoor experiences. With Gateway Mountain Center, they can set aside their backgrounds and immerse themselves in all nature has to offer.

Gateway Mountain Center believes that disconnection from nature lies at the core of many issues faced by today’s youth. And they are actively working to bridge this gap and reconnect young people with the natural world.

“Once kids know the forest and appreciate it a bit more, I watch them instantly become a little more respectful. Once you know a tree’s name, you are more likely to care about the environment,” Cali Fraser, Program Director at Gateway Mountain Center, said.

Their mission is to empower youth from diverse backgrounds to thrive through connections with themselves, nature, and their communities. Through nature-based education, wellness retreats, and therapeutic interventions, Gateway Mountain Center draws from 40 years of experience in mountain guiding and youth development to pioneer initiatives that support holistic well-being. By offering enriching project-based activities, adventurous experiences, and field science curricula, they make learning experiential, enjoyable, and personally significant for youth, families, schools, and communities alike.

“We craft a little mini experience of what most people move to Tahoe for,” Fraser said.

Since their inception in 2006, Gateway Mountain Center has positively impacted over 25,000 youth across diverse communities. As pioneers in youth development, they operate three distinct programs: Whole Hearts, Minds & Bodies; Sierra Experience; and 4Roots Wellness.

Gateway Mountain Center also offers summer camps called Camp Donner Summit designed to help kids reconnect with nature and build resilience through mountain adventures. You can find details about the rock climbing camp by visiting https://www.sierraexperience.org/climbing-camps . For information about the adventure camps, visit https://www.sierraexperience.org/camp-donner-summit-adventure . These camps are integral in supporting funding for the work they do outside of these four weeks. The other 48 weeks of the year, they are working hand-in-hand with the local community.

Gateway Mountain Center trains guides to apply field science when appropriate and emphasizes the importance of being attuned to everyone in the group. Guides incorporate breaks for games during hikes and are empowered to adapt the schedule based on weather conditions and energy levels. “We want everyone to leave feeling really successful in the mountains,” Fraser said.