Gateway Mountain Center’s 4Roots youth wellness center in full swing for the school year

TRUCKEE, Calif. — School is back in session and Gateway Mountain Center’s 4Roots Youth Wellness Center is ready to welcome students for the 2024/25 school year! Whether it’s at lunch, during a free period, or after school, 4Roots is steps away from the Truckee High School campus and offers a place to destress and decompress from the challenges of daily life in a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment.

Stop in and sip on a smoothie, find the perfect book nook in a swinging pod, play some games, or take a little breather outdoors. Teens can unwind and hang out with friends, or even connect with some new ones. Staffed by certified Medi-Cal Peer Support Specialists with a variety of lived experience, the center is open to any student looking for a supportive space.

Guests ages 13-23 can spend time in any of the center’s 10 stations, each of which offers a unique wellness experience. This school year, 4Roots is offering stations in mindfulness and meditation; creative arts and expression; physical activity and movement; peer support and discussion; resource and information; technology; nutrition and healthy eating; chill out and relaxation; goal setting and future planning; and confidential support.

4Roots is designed to complement the services offered through Tahoe Truckee Unified School District’s in-school wellness programming, which integrates structured peer support into the school environment in a more immediate manner, focusing on helping students navigate daily challenges in the school setting. Gateway’s peer support is intended to have lasting effects, helping youth develop resilience, self-esteem, and a strong sense of community through continuous engagement in both structured and unstructured peer support settings. It is often intertwined with indoor and outdoor activities, mentoring, and holistic mental health practices, and extends beyond the school environment as part of a broader, community-based wellness program. The program utilizes nature-based and mindfulness therapy models to foster peer connections and support.

The center is open weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. Students are welcome to stop in during their lunch hour or a free period to get a break from campus and even grab a few snacks or drinks. Whether it’s to just hang out for a bit or they are looking for someone to turn to in a time of need, the peer specialists at 4Roots are available. No ride? No problem! Gateway can give students a lift home. (Advanced notice and a signed waiver are required.) 4Roots Youth Wellness Center is conveniently located a short walk from Truckee High, at 10038 Meadow Way. For information call (530) 426-2110 or go to sierraexperience.org/youth-wellness-center.

Photo: Gateway Mountain Center’s 4Roots Youth Wellness Center, located at 10038 Meadow Way in Truckee, is open to all youths ages 13-23. Courtesy photo

Since 2006, Gateway Mountain Center has served over 25,000 youth of all backgrounds, supporting young people in transforming their lives through nature-based experiences that connect them to self, community, and the natural world. As innovators in youth development, we integrate high-impact nature-based learning, wellness adventures, and innovative, non-traditional therapeutic approaches to mental health and wellness to help the youth of today to learn, heal, and thrive. Based in the majestic Sierra Nevada in Truckee, California, Gateway Mountain Center is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Corporation operating under a Special Use Permit from Tahoe National Forest. Learn more at sierraexperience.org.