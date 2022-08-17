George Clinton brings the funk to Truckee (Gallery)
TRUCKEE, Calif. — George Clinton performed on Sunday at Truckee Amphitheater along with a gang of supporting acts that included Tha Exchange, Black Rock City Allstars, and Blu Eye Extinction.
Clinton’s signature style was on full exhibition as were the talents of his Parliament/Funkadelic band members. The show, put on by Late Nite Productions, attracted music lovers of all age groups and felt more like a mini-festival that included food/beverage trucks, and merchandise vendors.
After more than 50 years of entertaining fans, Clinton proved that he can still bring the funk.
