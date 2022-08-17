George Clinton brings the funk to Truckee (Gallery)

George Clinton performing at Truckee Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/Sugarwolf

TRUCKEE, Calif. — George Clinton performed on Sunday at Truckee Amphitheater along with a gang of supporting acts that included Tha Exchange, Black Rock City Allstars, and Blu Eye Extinction.

Clinton’s signature style was on full exhibition as were the talents of his Parliament/Funkadelic band members. The show, put on by Late Nite Productions, attracted music lovers of all age groups and felt more like a mini-festival that included food/beverage trucks, and merchandise vendors.

After more than 50 years of entertaining fans, Clinton proved that he can still bring the funk.

George Clinton performing at Truckee Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/Sugarwolf

George Clinton performing at Truckee Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/Sugarwolf

George Clinton performing at Truckee Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/Sugarwolf

Tha Exchange performing at Truckee Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided/Sugarwolf