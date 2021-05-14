Get connected to local food with spring farm tour

Tahoe Food Hub is hosting a Spring Farm Tour on Sunday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will visit three, local farms in the Sierra Foothills.

Get connected to where your food comes from and meet the farmers who grow the food we eat. Visit three, local farms and a prepared lunch with seasonal ingredients. Event is COVID-19 compliant, outdoors and social distancing is required.

“It’s time to reconnect! And what better way than with a spring farm tour, especially as we unfold and reopen with COVID caution,” said Susie Sutphin, executive director of the Tahoe Food Hub. “We are excited to make this outing possible and look forward to sharing the stories of our local farms with our community.”

The tour will start with Feeding Crane farm located in Penn Valley. Then we will journey on to Starbright Acres family farm in Grass Valley. The tour will conclude with a visit to Riverhill Farm in Nevada City. All three farms supply fresh produce to the Tahoe Food Hub. The event will close with a prepared lunch made of seasonal ingredients and provided by Three Forks Baking and Brewery Company in Nevada City. For tickets, visit tahoefoodhub.org. For questions, call or email 503-910-6984, shawna@tahoefoodhub.org .

The Tahoe Food Hub is a nonprofit organization based in Truckee. Their mission is to provide a food system that supports regenerative and sustainable farming practices by increasing access to local food for North Lake Tahoe. By addressing local food access challenges at a systems level, they seek to create a hub for local food. A local food system benefits diversified, family farms looking fair market opportunities while increasing access to local food for our mountain community. Their goal is to create a more equitable food system that is fair for the soil, farmer and consumer. Regenerative farming sequesters carbon into the soil which helps mitigate climate change. Their network of programs educate the community on the important role that a local food system has on our community, economy and environment. For more information visit tahoefoodhub.org.