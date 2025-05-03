Get defensive during Wildfire Preparedness Week

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev – Lake Tahoe fire and forestry agencies are inviting the community to Get Defensive during Lake Tahoe Wildfire Preparedness Week from May 5 through 10. The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) is a partnership of local, regional, state, and federal organizations helping host a week of events around the lake to kick off a summer of wildfire preparedness.

Community members and families can meet land managers, fire personnel, and community leaders at local coffee shops, breweries, parks, and more to learn how the Tahoe Basin can work together to better prepare for wildfire.

Schedule of Events:

Monday, May 5:

• Trivia @ South Lake Brewing Company | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6:

• South Lake Tahoe Library | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7:

• Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary, Stateline | 8 – 10 a.m.

• El Dicho Café, South Lake Tahoe | 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

• Waterman’s Landing Coffee Shop, Carnelian Bay | 3 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 8:

• Tahoma Market & Deli, Tahoma | 8 – 10 a.m.

• Walk and Talk @ Tahoe Paradise Park, Meyers | 12 – 12:30 p.m.

• Tree House Café, Kings Beach | 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 9:

• Clyde’s Coffee, Kingsbury | 8 – 10 a.m.

• Cuppa Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe | 9 – 11 a.m.

• Freel Perk, Meyers | 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 10:

• Drink Coffee Do Stuff, Incline Village | 8 – 10 a.m.

• Tahoe House Bakery, Tahoe City | 1 – 3 p.m.

Can’t make it to an event? Visit tahoelivingwithfire.com for resources on defensible space, home hardening, Fire Adapted Communities, and more.