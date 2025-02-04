Get ready for TK and Kindergarten! TTUSD preview nights offer families key info for 2025-26

TRUCKEE, Calif. —The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) is hosting six transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten preview nights over the next two months. The informative series, led by TTUSD elementary principals, provides families with all the information they need to prepare their children for success when entering TTUSD for the 2025/26 school year.

Choosing the right school for your child is a big decision. These preview nights offer families a chance to meet principals and teachers, learn about the curriculum, and discover the unique strengths of each TTUSD elementary school.

Events are hosted at each elementary school within the district, including the independent charter Sierra Expeditionary Learning School (SELS). These events highlight what makes each school site unique, and families receive information on the enrollment process, the free meal program for all students, and how to apply for bus transportation services. All events will include Spanish interpretation services.

Since TTUSD is an open-enrollment district, families can apply to any school within the district that best benefits their students’ needs. Therefore, families are invited to attend as many Preview Nights as they’d like since all schools are a possibility for their students.

“We’re excited to welcome our newest families to TTUSD,” Kerstin Kramer, Superintendent Chief Learning Officer, said. “These preview nights are a valuable opportunity to learn about our programs and find the best fit for your child.”

Visit ttusd.org/kinderpreview for the full schedule of preview nights, school information, and enrollment details. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about TTUSD’s exceptional programs!