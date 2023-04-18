Girls on the Run Sierras to host 13th annual LUNAFest fundraiser

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Girls on the Run Sierras is hosting its 13th annual LUNAFest fundraising event at the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema on Thursday, April 27.

The 2023 LUNAFest event features seven films directed by women and gender nonconforming filmmakers. Doors to LunaFest will open at 7 p.m. and films will start at 7:30. Films are appropriate for viewers 13 or older. Before the start of the films, there will be a silent auction, as well as a raffle.

Girls on the Run Sierras is excited to share that the film This Is Beth was chosen to be shown. This film features Beth, a Lake Tahoe rock climber, and her journey with body image and self-acceptance.

It was recently announced that the LUNA brand has decided to put LUNAFest on pause for the foreseeable future to explore the company’s next steps. As it stands, this may be the last chance to attend LUNAFest in Lake Tahoe in the near future.

Tickets are $30 and the price includes two complimentary raffle tickets. To buy tickets, visit https://tahoearthauscinema.com .

GOTR-S is a nonprofit that was established in California in 2007 and Nevada in 2011. The group has made a difference in the lives of over 5,000 Reno-Tahoe girls.

For more information, visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org .