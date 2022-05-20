Girls on the Run Sierras calls on volunteers for 15th annual event

Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) will be hosting their 15th annual 5k run on Saturday, June 4 . They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running at the race.

The event will run in conjunction with the Truckee Running Festival at the Riverview Sports Park in Truckee. The untimed run helps provide vital funds needed to provide scholarships to the girls within the local community. For the past 10 weeks, 250 girls have been preparing for the 5k run. Participants can join the event by registering to run, or by signing up as a volunteer prior to Tuesday, May 31.

Girls on the Run Sierras is asking for a variety of volunteers, ranging from Girl Village Volunteers who will help face paint, do hair, and bib bling, to Course Volunteers that will help at water stations. Most volunteers will need to be present from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with some participants staying as late as noon. To register for the event, community members can sign up at https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org/5K-Detail#show-volunteer.

Girls on the Run Sierras is a 501c3 nonprofit that was established in California in 2007 and Nevada in 2011. Girls on the Run Sierras has made a difference in the lives of over 4,600 Reno-Tahoe girls. For more information visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org .

Source: Girls on the Run Sierras