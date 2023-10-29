Give Back Tahoe registration opens

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The 2023 Give Back Tahoe site is live and local nonprofits can now register (through November 1, 2023). This year’s campaign will take place Nov 28 – Dec 31.

By registering for Give Back Tahoe, nonprofit organizations will benefit from donations, as well as year-round exposure in the nonprofit catalog. This means that community members can learn about an organization’s work, sign up for volunteer opportunities, and make donations at any time.

Last year Give Back Tahoe raised $730,522 for (70) Tahoe-Truckee nonprofits; 2,343 people donated.

Participation Checklist

To participate, your organization must be a 501c3 nonprofit serving the Tahoe Truckee area.

· Register your nonprofit today using the following link. Registration closes on November 1.

· Check out the resources available in the updated Nonprofit Toolkit on the GBT site



What’s New

This year, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is evolving our approach. Instead of solely focusing on donor competitions and challenge grants, we are redirecting our efforts toward enhancing the Give Back Tahoe website as the go-to nonprofit guide for giving and volunteering, ensuring that your organization receives continuous support and visibility all year round. Additionally, they want to help nonprofits, access the new features and tools within the platform to build your own creative campaign opportunities with matches and challenges.

Key Dates:

· November 1: Nonprofit registration closes. Ensure your nonprofit is part of this significant campaign by completing your registration by this date.

· November 28: Giving Tuesday – the campaign officially launches, providing a platform to showcase your mission.

· December 31: Campaign ends – wrap up the year with a flourish, knowing that your nonprofit has made a meaningful impact.

If you have questions or need assistance, reach out to us atGiveBackTahoe@TTCF.net