Give Back Tahoe: Truckee Community Foundation campaign lasts through Dec. 13

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Give Back Tahoe, the end-of-year giving campaign hosted by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, kicks off on Giving Tuesday and lasts through through Dec. 13. When donating during this time, you can increase the chances of your favorite nonprofit winning a challenge grant from the $50,000 in awards raised by TTCF.

Organizations will be competing in categories based on their size and the top three nonprofits from each category with the greatest number of donors will be awarded a challenge grant. It is not about the size of donation, just by donating increases the chances of that nonprofit winning. Prizes will be awarded for Giving Tuesday and again at the end of the campaign for those who did not win a Giving Tuesday Challenge Grant.

“Between the challenge grants and matching funds, this campaign helps our nonprofits close out the year and start the next one off strong,” said Community Impact Officer of TTCF Phyllis McConn. “Give Back Tahoe is the official time of the year when we come together to support the nonprofits who give back to our community all year long. There will likely be some nonprofits on the website that you’ve never heard of, take the time to learn what they do and make a donation. Any amount can make a difference.”

If you don’t already have a favorite nonprofit, the Give Back Tahoe website can serve as a guide to help learn about the nonprofits and sign-up for volunteer opportunities. If unsure where to direct your gift, a contribution to TTCF’s General Fund will ensure your donation is directed to the areas of greatest need.

For more information, visit givebacktahoe.org to donate.