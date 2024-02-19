Glimpse at Placer County District 5’s ballot

2024 Election

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On March 5 or earlier, Tahoe City and Kings Beach residents will be voting for president, U.S. Senator (two positions), 5th District Supervisor and a measure.

These are the voting instructions on the official ballot for the presidential primary election, March 5, 2024, in Placer County.

To vote for a candidate, completely fill in the oval next to the candidate’s name.

To vote for a measure or proposition, completely fill in the oval next to the word “yes” or next to the word “no.”

To vote for a qualified write-in candidate, write the name in the blank space provided and completely fill in the oval next to the words “WRITE-IN.” If you make a mistake, ask for a new ballot from the Placer County Elections Office or a vote center board member.

Use a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Do not select more candidates than the number to be elected.

You may vote in as many or as few contests (on the ballot) as you want.

A mistake in one contest does not affect the rest of the ballot.

Marking the ballot outside of the designated space to vote for a candidate or measure may compromise the secrecy of the ballot.

Delegates to the national convention will be selected after the presidential preference primary election.

President of the United States

Only voters registered as a member of the Green Party, Democratic Party, Republican Party, or Nonpartisan may vote in the primary election for President and party council.

Members of the Libertarian Party, American Independent Party, or Peace and Freedom Party may express their preference for a candidate for nomination for President by completely filling in the oval next to the candidate’s name. Your vote in this portion of the ballot is advisory only.

Voter-nominated and nonpartisan offices

Voter-nominated offices: All voters may vote in these contests.

Candidates display a party preference (or none) for the information of voters. This is not a party endorsement or approval.

Nonpartisan offices: All voters may vote in these contests.

Candidates for these offices do not display a party preference.

There are two U.S. Senate contests on this ballot.

One for the regular 6-year term ending January 3, 2031.

One for the remainder of the current term ending January 3, 2025.

You may vote for both contests.

U.S. Senator full term, vote for one Steve Garvey (Republican) Denice Gary-Pandol (Republican) Laura Garza (No party preference) Sepi Gilani (Democratic) Don J. Grundmann (No party preference) Forrest Jones (American Independent) Barbara Lee (Democratic) Gail Lightfoot (Libertarian) Sarah Sun Liew (Republican) Sharleta Bassett (Republican) James Bradley (Republican) Martin Veprauskas (Republican) Eric Early (Republican) Adam B. Schiff (Democratic) Major Singh (No party preference) Stefan Simchowitz (Republican) Christina Pascucci (Democratic) David Peterson (Democratic) Perry Pound (Democratic) Katie Porter (Democratic) Douglas H. Pierce (Democratic) Raji Rab (Democratic) Mark Ruzon (No party preference) Jonathan Reiss (Republican) John Rose (Democratic) Harmesh Kumar (Democratic) James “Jim” Macauley (Republican) Write-in



U.S. Senator partial term, vote for one Steve Garvey (Republican) Sepi Gilani (Democratic) Barbara Lee (Democratic) Eric Early (Republican) Adam B. Schiff (Democratic) Christina Pascucci (Democratic) Katie Porter (Democratic) Write-in



Placer County Supervisor 5 th District, vote for one Cindy Gustafson Jim Holmes Rick Chowdry Wayne Nader Write-in

Measure(s) submitted to the voters, state, vote yes or no

Authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges; provides housing for the homeless.

Legislative statute. Amends Mental Health Services Act to provide additional behavioral health services.

Fiscal Impact: Shift roughly $140 million annually of existing tax revenue for mental health, drug, and alcohol treatment from counties to the state. Increased state bond repayment costs of $130 million for 30 years.

Supporters: California Professional Firefighters; CA Assoc. of Veteran Service Agencies; National Alliance on Mental Illness = CA

Opponents: Mental Health America of California; Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association; CalVoices