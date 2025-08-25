Gold Country Writers announce nonfiction short story contest open to the public

Gold Country Writers (GCW) is hosting a writing competition open to writers residing in Placer, Yuba, El Dorado, Nevada, Sutter, and Sacramento counties. Only original and unpublished nonfiction stories are accepted for the contest, with a maximum word count of 1500 words. The deadline for submissions is midnight September 17, 2025. The limit for submission is one entry per person.

This is a great chance for writers to showcase their work and win cash prizes. Writers of memoirs often have an event in their lives that could be turned easily into a short story.

“Writing contests are to me today what a recital was when I was a girl. It’s the opportunity to practice creativity and apply self-editing skills to polish my words,” said Libby Taylor-Worden, contest coordinator

There is a submission fee to enter of $15 and a discounted fee of $10 for GCW members. Writers retain full ownership of their work. However, by entering, writers agree to allow GCW to use their stories in their publications and to showcase winning entries. In addition, Gold Mountain California News media will publish the winning stories online and in their local newspapers.

The GCW Nonfiction Short Story Contest offers a great opportunity for new writers to be recognized. To participate in the contest, stories must be submitted in standard manuscript format. This includes double-spacing, using Times New Roman 12-point font, and submitting the story as a Word or PDF document. Read all the rules at http://www.goldcountrywriters.com . The stories will be judged anonymously based on specific criteria.

Winners of the GCW Nonfiction Short Story Contest will be revealed on Saturday, October 4, at a special celebration event at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50. For more information about the contest and to submit your entry, visit the official GCW website at http://www.goldcountrywriters.com .

Gold Country Writers (GCW) is a 501c (3) non-profit community organization that aims to foster and support writers in the Gold Country area of California.