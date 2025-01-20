Golden Programs: Building community and connection for Truckee seniors

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Steve Randall Community Recreation Center in Truckee has become a hub of connection and engagement for local seniors, thanks to the success of its Golden Programs. Launched in April 2022 under the leadership of Sven Leff, General Manager of the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, the initiative was created to combat isolation and provide meaningful opportunities for socialization and activity.

The Golden Program was initially inspired by efforts during the pandemic to reconnect adults, particularly seniors, with their community. Its flagship event, the Thursday Morning Golden Meet and Greet, has become a cornerstone of the program. Held weekly from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., this gathering draws around 30 regular participants who come together to socialize, share experiences, and hear from guest speakers.

“These Thursdays have become a regular part of their week,” Cory Hoehn, Athletic Coordinator at the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, said. “Some of our members even have their TART transportation pre arranged for the next week.”

The inclusion of TART Connect has been instrumental in making the program accessible to seniors with mobility challenges or those who no longer drive, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate.

The Golden Programs go far beyond the weekly meet-and-greet. A diverse array of activities caters to various interests, including line dancing, cribbage club, table tennis, mahjong, pickleball, cornhole, and aqua fitness classes. Seasonal events like storytelling sessions, themed holiday celebrations, and walking clubs add further enrichment.

The Rec and Park District is also exploring new possibilities to expand its offerings. Quarterly field trips are a popular addition, with future plans for practical services like grocery runs to Reno. Ideas such as arts and crafts clubs, book clubs, and recreational sports leagues are also being considered, though finding volunteers to lead these initiatives remains a challenge.

A highlight of the program’s calendar is the upcoming “Not Your Grandma’s Bingo” event, set for Jan. 18 at 6 p.m at the Steve Randall Community Recreation and Aquatic Center. This 21-and-older event is not only a night of entertainment but also a fundraiser for the Golden Programs. Proceeds support initiatives like field trips and complimentary treats for participants, ensuring the program continues to thrive.

Bingo night is a big hit among all age groups. Provided / Cory Hoehn

As the Golden Programs near their third anniversary, they remain a cornerstone of Truckee’s commitment to its senior community. With ongoing support from community partners like Tahoe Forest Hospital, Truckee’s Rotary Club, and the Town of Truckee’s TART Connect, the initiative continues to adapt and grow. For more information about the Golden Programs and a full schedule of activities, visit tdrpd.org .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.